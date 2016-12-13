The state produced an average of 1,043,207 barrels per day in October, preliminary numbers show.

The large increase followed two months of production declines that brought North Dakota oil production below 1 million barrels per day. North Dakota now has 13,457 producing oil and gas wells, a new all-time high based on the preliminary figures.

North Dakota set a new record for natural gas production in October, averaging 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Natural gas flaring increased from 11.4 percent in September to 14.6 percent in October due to maintenance on the Alliance Pipeline, Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms wrote in this monthly update.

The state has 40 drilling rigs operating Tuesday, compared to 65 one year ago and 181 two years ago at this time.

The number of wells that have been drilled but are waiting on fracking crews was estimated to be 860 at the end of October.

Thirty-five percent of oil was transported by rail in October and 55 percent was transported by pipeline, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.