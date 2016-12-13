Dalrymple, Archambault meet over pipeline protests

A news release from the governor’s office said the two discussed “ways to begin rebuilding the relationship between the state” and the tribe. The meeting was held at the Morton County-Mandan Law Enforcement Center and included five other members of Standing Rock’s Tribal Council, along with Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Indian Affairs Director Scott Davis, Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schultz and leaders of the North Dakota National Guard and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“The meeting was constructive, an important step toward rebuilding long-term relationships,” Dalrymple said in a statement. “It was also helpful to discuss the public safety concerns surrounding the pipeline protest camp on federal property.”

The monthslong protest over the 1,170-mile oil pipeline stemmed from objections raised by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which argued it would disturb sacred sites and threatened its drinking water.

The dispute has attracted people from across the country, but Archambault said the main protest camp in southern Morton County may be completely vacated by Jan. 1, according to the news release. The population of the protest camp has been reduced to about 300 people from a peak of nearly 10,000, according to the governor’s office.

Archambault asked protesters to leave last week after the Department of the Army said it would not grant an easement allowing the pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe.

Dalrymple and Archambault agreed to provide a “safe and secure area” around the Backwater Bridge so the state Department of Transportation can analyze its structural integrity. That bridge was closed in late October after a fire set by protesters.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs would help maintain safety on the bridge while a test is conducted, and the bridge would be reopened after testing and necessary repairs are made.

“Both leaders agreed that the reopening of the Backwater Bridge will be a strong signal of cooperation to return area living conditions to a more normal state,” the news release said.

Dalrymple said the two sides “must look beyond current tensions surrounding this pipeline project and value the relationships that are critical to advancing the important work of the state and the Standing Rock Tribal Council.”