"Brent left us in an excellent position," said Riley, adding that he and the rest of the council feel confident in their ability to keep things running smoothly until a new mayor can be elected.

"We really should have no issues," Riley said.

The city will hold a special election to fill the mayor's seat Feb. 21.

Auditor Peni Peterson said there are two candidates for the position so far — Justin Voll and Gregg Schuetze.

Voll is president of First International Bank and Trust in Watford City and has 10 years experience as a former city council member.

Schuetze sits on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission and was also a candidate in the 2016 city council election. He is the owner of Watford Electric.

Riley called Voll and Schuetze "two excellent candidates" to take the helm in the growing oilfield town.