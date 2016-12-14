Funds available to prevent terrorist attacks

“Making sure state, local and tribal governments have the federal resources they need to prevent and respond to any and every potential emergency situation is critical to the safety of families and the communities they live in,” Heitkamp said.

This federal funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s program to Prepare Communities for Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attacks (CCTA Program). The CCTA Program is a competitive grant program that provides $35.94 million to state, local, tribal and territorial governments throughout the country to better prepare for potential terrorist attacks by identifying gaps in existing response plans, updating strategies and training personnel.

Eligible state, local and tribal governments are encouraged to apply for these federal funds by Feb. 10. Information on CCTA grant program can be found at www.fema.gov/grants and Grants.gov and searching the “Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance number 97.133.” Webinars to help governments with the application process will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 19.