Ladies Night event raises funds

The annual event, held Oct. 19 at 30 stores including Carrington, welcomed customers for an evening of events and giveaways. Customers purchased a 5-gallon pink Runnings bucket to receive a discount on whatever items fit inside. Runnings donated $1 from the sale of each bucket to breast cancer research and education within each hosting store’s region.

“Ladies Night has become a popular event with our customers as well as our store teams,” said Adele Reed, who owns Runnings with her husband, Dennis. “We want to make a difference in supporting the fight against this devastating disease, which has affected so many of our families, friends and neighbors over the years.”

Since it first started in 2010, Ladies Night has raised close to $50,000 for cancer-affiliated organizations.