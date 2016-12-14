Montpelier pageant applications sought

The pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Montpelier High School in Montpelier. The pageant will include all traditional areas of competition manifesting in interview, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit, on-stage question, talent and evening gown.

The young woman chosen as the new Miss Fort Abercrombie will receive a $2,000 scholarship, Miss White Cloud Days will receive a $500 scholarship, and all remaining contestants will receive a $100 scholarship to further their education. The new titleholders will represent their community for the upcoming year, and will move on to the state competition to compete for the title of Miss North Dakota in June 2017.

Anyone who is interested in competing for the title of Miss Fort Abercrombie or Miss White Cloud Days, is asked to contact Kristen Lynch at kristen.lynch28@gmail.com. The application deadline is Jan. 10.