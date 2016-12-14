BCN students donate to Barnes County Food Pantry

Students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade collected a total of 625 food and pantry items for the Barnes County Food Pantry. The sixth-graders won the competition by collecting 164 bathroom items, and they will receive a pizza party.

For December, teachers wanted to continue the spirit of giving, so even though teachers appreciate the gifts that their students bring them for Christmas, they requested that this year students bring $1 or more to give to the Abused Persons Outreach Center. A total of $222 was collected