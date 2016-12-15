ND seeks producers for second year of hemp growing

The 70 acres of hemp planted this year were part of a pilot research project to determine whether the crop could be successful in North Dakota.

And according to the department, early results look promising. Producers gave positive feedback on yields and profitability as well as the growing potential across a range of soil types. The fields may also be good for honey production with many bees seen buzzing about.

Growers encouraged the state to continue the program.

The pilot was funded again for 2017 by the last Legislature but program coordinator Rachel Seifert-Spilde said the program did not receive funding in the department's budget to continue the pilot into the next biennium.

She said the department does hope to keep it going. Department staff will put in the extra hours to keep it running. The department may have to go to the Legislature to request an increase in the program participation fee to cover the cost of THC testing, the tab for which was previously picked up by the state.

Hemp can be used in products, such as rope, paper and clothing, and crushing it produces oil for soaps and lotions.

Production is limited, since federal drug law doesn't differentiate between hemp and marijuana. Only universities and state agriculture departments are able to conduct hemp research.

The state agriculture department was registered as a hemp seed importer in 2015. Growers whose applications were approved were supplied with Canadian hemp varieties.

Profits per acre ranged from $507 to about $868 per acre in Benson County. Yields ranged from 895 pounds per acre to 1,266.

Clarence Laub harvested about 5,000 pounds off his family farm near Elgin and planned to sell the oil and flour under the Laub Farm label at a seasonal embroidery and gift store at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

Proposals from growers for this year's program are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Seifert-Spilde said preference will be given to proposals that build off prior year's research.