Meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, the State Board of Higher Education discussed the ramifications of budget recommendations by Gov. Jack Dalrymple, which did not include the $45.9 million estimated to replace Dunbar Hall at NDSU.

The budget released by Dalrymple last week, just days before fellow Republican Doug Burgum takes over as governor Thursday, Dec. 15, called for widespread budget trimming due to slumping state revenues, especially in higher ed. Most state agencies saw 10 percent cuts under Dalrymple's proposal, while higher ed was cut 15 percent.

Dunbar Hall, which includes chemistry and biochemistry laboratories and houses important research programs, has been described as "literally dangerous" by NDSU President Dean Bresciani in comments last year urging a replacement for the building, built in 1964.

Fire officials have informed the university that if the building caught fire, they might have to stand back and let it burn. Campus officials have said Dunbar has poor ventilation and inadequate chemical storage facilities.

"This is a serious, serious problem," said board member Don Morton, who went on to say that the board would be held accountable if something happened. "The risk at Dunbar is very, very high. We've got to work with NDSU and see what we can come up with."

Kathleen Neset, the board's chairwoman, agreed that Dunbar's safety risks make it a budget priority.

"This is a high-risk building," she said, adding the board is responsible to protect the safety of students and employees.

Replacing Dunbar ranked second on the North Dakota University System's list of life-safety building priorities, behind a communication and fine arts building at Valley City State University that is in serious disrepair and is located on the "wet" side of a flood levee. The governor included $25 million in his budget proposal for that project.

Dunbar wasn't in Dalrymple's 2015 budget request, either. Legislators added funding, but it was contingent on a revenue target that wasn't reached.

In other budget discussions, board members were briefed on details of Dalrymple's budget recommendations for the state's 11 colleges and universities. Funding for the North Dakota University System for 2017-19 under the governor's proposal would trim 4.7 percent, or almost $32 million, from the $681.8 million 2015-17 budget, after 10 percent cutbacks called allotments were put in place during the 2015-17 budget cycle.

The governor's recommended $649.9 million higher education budget compares to $679.2 million for 2013-15. In his budget address, Dalrymple noted that higher education funding had risen 26 percent over four years.

In his budget address, Dalrymple said campuses could offset some of the cuts by increasing tuition by up to 2½ percent per year during 2017-19, but a preliminary analysis by the chancellor's office found that still could leave a shortfall of about $10 million.

"We'll work with what we have and do the best we can," said Tammy Dolan, the university system's finance director, in outlining the budget recommendations.

Final decision on the budget are made by the Legislature, which convenes in January.