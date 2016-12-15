David Troske, 52, was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Merrick to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of Mary Seiler, 51, New Rockford. The sentences are concurrent.

Troske will be held at the Stutsman County Correctional Center until he is processed into the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On Sept. 6, 2015, Troske approached a table where Donald "Donnie" Perleberg and Seiler were sitting in the New Rockford Eagles Club and shot Perleberg in the neck, killing him. He then shot Seiler in the neck and in the chest.

Seiler survived her wounds.

Troske pleaded guilty to the charges before Merrick on Sept. 28 in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. In exchange for his plea, Eddy County State's Attorney Travis Peterson agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in a bar.

Troske did not apologize for his actions, but tried to convey his feelings about what he was thinking when he shot Perleberg and Seiler.

"It's unfathomable," he said. "I can't even comprehend how I got to such a bad place. I just can't."

Seiler said the incident changed her life and the life of her family and friends for the worse.

"I go to work, I go home," she said. "I'm always looking over my shoulder afraid that someone will hurt me again."

Seiler said he should never be allowed to be free and do this to someone else. Seiler also said she didn't know Perleberg and was talking with the groom's mother when Troske walked up to the table where she and Perleberg were sitting.

Perleberg's sister had her own recommendation for Troske's sentence.

"At the minimum, I wish I had asked for this earlier, 41 years, 6 months, 26 days," Pamela Perleberg said, "the number of days Donnie walked this earth."