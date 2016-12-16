Search
    Closing arguments scheduled in Minot murder case

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:03 a.m.

    MINOT, N.D. - The defense rested its case Thursday in the Wilder murder case and closing arguments are scheduled to begin Friday, according to an employee with the Ward County Sheriff's Office.

    Richie Wilder Jr., 30, is accused of stabbing his ex-wife Angila Wilder to death on Nov. 13, 2015. Wilder faces up to life in prison without parole if he is found guilty of the murder.

    The trial had originally been scheduled to stretch into next week but has gone faster than expected.

    Minot Daily News

    Forum News Service
