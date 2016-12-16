Hotel clerk accused of raping 14-year-old runaway

Mohammed Omer Siddiqui, who goes by the nickname "Zac," is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition. He faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted of the crime. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance on Thursday in district court in Minot.

According to the probable cause affidavit submitted to the court, the girl went to the hotel early on the morning of Oct. 31. She had run away from home and was looking for a place where she could use the internet to find a ride and a place to stay with friends. Siddiqui offered to let her stay in a vacant room, but told her he would kick her out if she did not have sex with him. She refused to have sex and thought he had given up. He later offered to bring her food and ordered something from Denny's. She went back up to the room and Siddiqui again entered the hotel room and threatened to make her leave if she wouldn't have sex. He then sexually assaulted the 14-year-old, said the charges.

When Siddiqui left, the girl called a friend and arranged for a ride. She was later examined at Trinity Hospital. The hospital reported the crime.

Minot Daily News