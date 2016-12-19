DAPL protests second-biggest GoFundMe fundraisers in 2016

Three fundraising campaigns for Dakota Access Pipeline protests have made GoFundMe’s list of top 16 pages, with one raising the second most funds in 2016 through the website.

Almost 60,000 people had donated nearly $3 million to the Official Sacred Stone Camp’s GoFundMe page as of Friday, making it the second-most-successful fundraising page this year, according to GoFundMe’s Giving Report released Tuesday.

The top fundraising page was the Support Victims of Pulse Shooting, which was set up in the wake of a June 12 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 50 people dead. More than 119,000 people donated $7.8 million to the Pulse page, making it the most a GoFundMe page has raised since the online fundraising platform was launched in 2010.

Multiple GoFundMe pages related to the Dakota Access protesters have been set up since protests began in late August. Protesters from across the country have gathered north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to oppose the 1,172-mile pipeline that was slated to cross under the Missouri River in Morton County.

Veterans for Standing Rock took GoFundMe’s No. 4 spot on its list, raising more than $1.15 million from nearly 26,000 people as of Friday. Those funds covered the costs for veterans to travel to the protest site in early December.

The Medical Fund for Sophia page had raised more than $430,000 from almost 15,000 people as of Friday, making it No. 11 on the GoFundMe list. The campaign was established after Sophia Wilansky, a protester from New York, was seriously injured during the protests. Her father, Wayne Wilansky, told media she was hit by a concussion grenade in late November. Her father accused law enforcement of injuring his daughter, but the Morton County Sheriff’s Department has denied that claim, saying officers have used “less-than-lethal” tactics when handling protesters.

The money will help pay for surgeries to save her arm.

Campaigns to support law enforcement and first responders also were launched on GoFund-Me. The Morton County Hero’s Fund had raised $53,560 from 374 people as of Friday.

GoFundMe estimated campaigns related to Standing Rock raised $7.8 million.