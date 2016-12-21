Woman sentenced in Minot meth case

MINOT — A 26-yearold Minot woman was sentenced to time served and probation last week for exposing her children to methamphetamine last July.

Ashley Marie DeGroat pleaded guilty last week to two Class C felony child endangerment charges. A third child endangerment charge was dismissed.

If she successfully completes probation, the charges will appear as misdemeanors on her record.

Her visits with her children must be supervised by Ward County Social Services. The sentences will be served concurrently.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, DeGroat’s sons flagged down a police officer in Jefferson Trailer Court on July 9 and told him that their little sister was not breathing. Police went to DeGroat’s trailer and found her holding a toddler girl, who was unresponsive. The girl was taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital.

Ward County Social Services took custody of the two boys, who were born in 2008 and 2014, and of the girl, who was born in 2015. Hair follicle tests were done on all three children and showed that they had been exposed to meth. DeGroat admitted that she had used meth while she was pregnant with her daughter.

