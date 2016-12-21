Search
    Man dies in blaze in Benson County

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:02 a.m.
     

    — The Benson County Sheriff’s Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Monday morning house fire in rural Benson County near Devils Lake, according to a report from KZZY Radio.

    The fire was reported about 7 a.m. by a bus driver, and the house’s lone occupant was found lying between his house and mailbox, Sheriff Steven Rohrer told the Devils Lake-based radio station. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    It’s unclear how the fire started and who the deceased man was.

