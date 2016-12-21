ND Game and Fish Department seek information on illegal possession of deer
North Dakota Game and Fish Department law enforcement officers are searching for information related to the likely illegal possession and taking of a mule deer buck and an antlerless whitetail pictured recently on social media at a location that appears to be in or near the pipeline protest camp in southern Morton County.
Anyone with information should contact the Game and Fish enforcement office in Bismarck at (701) 328-6604.