Patrol: Woman charged with DUI after striking police car

An on-duty officer with the Williston Police Department was conducting a routine pedestrian stop on the south side of 42nd Street West and 6th Avenue West at about 2:53 a.m. The patrol said Kristen Henry, 27, Williston, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on 42nd Street and struck the parked police car on the driver’s side rear at an unknown speed.

Road conditions were reported as ice and frost covered, the patrol said.

Henry told the officer she looked down to light her cigarette and struck the vehicle, the patrol said. Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.

The officer, who was outside of his 2015 Ford Interceptor police car, which was parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights activated, was not injured. Henry was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Henry was charged with a DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and causes an accident.

The patrol is investigating the crash.