Plan aims to save Indian archaeological sites

Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site staff started work on the plan two years ago to deal with several urgent problems, and now are asking the public to take a look at it and comment if desired by the Jan. 4 deadline. It’s anticipated that a final plan would emerge by the end of 2017.

The 1,750-acre site just north of Stanton preserves the ancestral homelands of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara, the remains of earth lodges and a buried trove of artifacts associated with the cultures. It sits along the Knife River at the confluence of the Missouri River, and the frequent flooding and erosion that sends archaeological sites cascading into the waters is just one of several problems the plan aims to address.

Park superintendent Craig Hansen said the document is a significant plan, primarily because it outlines options for dealing with the various issues.

“Now we can seek solutions, before there’s an emergency and artifacts are falling into the river or before pocket gophers dig up everything in the park,” he said.

Instead of a single preferred remedy to the gopher problem, for example, the plan includes several options within what’s called an “adaptive framework,” which would give the park manager several tools to try and evaluate the results.

The increasing population of gophers burrow and bring soil to the surface. That’s normal behavior, but they also bring up everything from pottery shards, to bone fragments, to flint pieces.

The plan would allow trapping, fencing or chemical poisoning, depending on the location and the best practice.

“We do want to get on top of it and start addressing that,” Hansen said.

The same approach of an adaptive framework is outlined for dealing with vegetative encroachment and riverbank erosion. About 3.5 miles of the Knife River winds through the park, and some areas are subject to erosion that threatens either archaeological sites or roads.

“From rip-rap to bio-engineering, we have a whole suite of options,” Hansen said.

One of the higher priorities is the removal of the maintenance shop buildings and the construction of new ones elsewhere -- either outside the park or on land south of the visitor center.

The existing maintenance buildings are very near the park’s most important site: the remains of the Big Hidatsa village. Hansen said the proximity of the maintenance buildings means visitors have to take a long way around to visit Big Hidatsa and, when they get there, the experience is marred by sights and sounds of the mechanical work going on in and around the shops.

“The Big Hidatsa is one of the main reasons why the park exists, but it’s not very visited. That’s a high priority for the park at the moment,” Hansen said.

He said the Three Affiliated Tribes, which were closely consulted in the draft plan, and the State Historic Preservation Office advocate the relocation of maintenance activities away from the site’s most valued village remains.

The plan estimates that new maintenance facilities would cost $2 million to $3 million, depending on the energy-savings technology used in construction.

One long-term issue addressed in the plan that may already be solved is water infiltration into the site’s visitor center, which has been threatening the basement museum collection. Hansen said an ongoing $350,000 project -- pulling back soil around the building to replace the drain field and reinforce water barriers, and to resurface most of the building -- should keep water out of the building.

“This really should fix it. By spring, we’ll know," he said.

If it isn’t resolved, the draft plan calls for finding alternative housing for the museum's collection of artifacts.

Anyone interested in reading the draft plan and making a comment can go online to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=145&projectID=34314&documentID=76010