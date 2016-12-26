I-94 is closed from Montana to Fargo

I-94 in the Dickinson and Bismarck/Mandan metro areas remains open.

Motorists aren’t allowed to travel on a closed road. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Jamestown Police Lt. Robert Opp said Monday morning the wind has created visibility problems and no travel is advised in Jamestown.

“No travel is advised in Jamestown, at least until the weather blows over,” he said.

Opp said there had been no accidents with injuries Sunday night into Monday morning.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser echoed Opp’s statement, no travel advised is advised in Stutsman Count.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, 8 inches of snow had fallen overnight as recorded at the North Dakota State Hospital.

The following highways are also closed in North Dakota:

-- U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks

-- Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border

-- U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Carrington

-- U.S. Highway 281 from Carrington to the Canadian border

-- U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck

-- N.D. Highway 5 from Langdon to Minnesota

A no-travel advisory is in effect for Jamestown, Valley City, Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck/Mandan, Devils Lake and Grand Forks.

A travel alert is in effect for Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton and surrounding areas.