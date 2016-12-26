I-94 is still closed from Dickinson to Jamestown, except for the metro areas of Bismarck and Mandan, N.D. Blowing and drifting snow are still creating near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The NDDOT and the patrol opened U.S. Highway 281 is open from Canadian border to Carrington and U.S. Highway 2 from Leeds to Grand Forks. Interstate 29 from Canada to Grand Forks has also been opened. A no-travel advisory remains in effect for Highway 281 and Interstate 29 due to blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Other interstate and North Dakota highways closed due to weather conditions are:

* U.S. Highway 52 from Portal to Brooks Junction and from Carrington to Minot;

* U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Leeds;

* U.S. Highway 83 from Canadian border to Bismarck;

* N.D. Highway 5 from Langdon to Minnesota.

A no-travel advisory remains in effect for Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks and surrounding arreas.

A travel alert remains in effect for Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton and the surrounding areas.

A no-travel advisory means motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions that may make it unsafe to travel. A travel alert means motorists can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging driving conditions on roadways.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked, and motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

For road condition information, call 511 or visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2.