Charges: Williston man tried to sell stolen times

Some of the items recovered from his home were firearms.

Jeremiah Martin Johnson, 26, is accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of items from the garages and storage units this past summer and fall in and around Williston. He is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Johnson Nov. 30 after a traffic stop, and according to court records they found an ice auger that had been reported stolen, as well as methamphetamine.

An examination of Johnson's Facebook profile showed that he had made multiple posts on different groups dedicated to bartering or selling items, and that items he was trying to sell were ones that were frequently stolen in burglaries, according to charging documents.

This led to a search of Johnson's home and a storage unit he used, where police say they found dozens of items. Among the items police claim Johnson stole were a boat motor worth nearly $4,000, a Spectrum laser worth $1,800 and a Rigid power threader worth $1,600.

Police also recovered two AR-15 rifles, a .308-caliber rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, an M1911-style pistol, ammunition and armor piercing 12-gauge shotgun shells, according to court records.