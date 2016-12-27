Interstate 94 open from Dickinson to Jamestown
Interstate 94 is now open from Dickinson to Jamestown, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Carrington, and U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Leeds opened at at 8 a.m. U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to the Canada border; N.D. Highway 5 from Langdon, N.D., to Minnesota; and N.D. Highway 52 from Portal to Brooks Junction are also open.
A no-travel advisory has been lifted for the Williston, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Grand Forks areas. A no-travel advisory remains in effect for Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Jamestown, Valley City and surrounding areas due to blowing and drifting snow creating near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Motorists who travel under no-travel advisory conditions run the risk of becoming stranded and put themselves in a situation where emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely.