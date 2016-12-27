Interstate 94 open from Dickinson to Jamestown

U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Carrington, and U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Leeds opened at at 8 a.m. U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to the Canada border; N.D. Highway 5 from Langdon, N.D., to Minnesota; and N.D. Highway 52 from Portal to Brooks Junction are also open.

A no-travel advisory has been lifted for the Williston, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Grand Forks areas. A no-travel advisory remains in effect for Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Jamestown, Valley City and surrounding areas due to blowing and drifting snow creating near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists who travel under no-travel advisory conditions run the risk of becoming stranded and put themselves in a situation where emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely.