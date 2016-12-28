Travel advisories issued for western, central North Dakota

High winds, blowing snow and snow sticking to the roadway prompted the advisory.

Travelers in the areas of Williston, Watford City, New Town, Killdeer, Dickinson, New England, Bowman and Hettinger are advised not to venture onto the roads.

A travel alert is in effect for Tioga, Bowbells, Minot and Bismarck areas due to blowing snow and compacted ice on the roadways.

A travel alert means motorists can still travel but will encounter difficult travel conditions.