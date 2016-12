GRAND FORKS — Child pornography charges against a former UND aviation professor have been transferred from state to federal court.

Eric Hewitt Basile, 37, was charged with eight Class C felony counts of possession of certain materials prohibited in Grand Forks District Court on Sept. 8 after a UND administration request for a computer search revealed multiple images of children between 1 and 3 years old being sexually assaulted.

Forum News Service