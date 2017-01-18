State law already prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, disability and other s t a t u s e s . House Bill 1386, introduced Monday, Jan. 16, would add sexual orientation to that list.

Rep. Joshua Boschee, D-Fargo, the bill’s primary sponsor and North Dakota’s first openly gay lawmaker, said constituents and the LGBT community have asked that legislators keep the conversation going. He pointed out the Gov. Doug Burgum supported the passage of the bill two years ago.

“I certainly hope that he doesn’t become less vocal because he’s governor,” Boschee said.

In a 2015 interview with the High Plains Reader, Burgum cited thousands of job openings in arguing that laws that limit the rights of any citizens could be a barrier to recruiting and retaining employees.

“The passing of this bill is an important message to all of our citizens, that we as a state will protect the rights of all citizens,” Burgum said in the interview.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday morning.

In 2015, the North Dakota House voted down the legislation after narrowly passing the Senate. But Boschee pointed out that the Bismarck City Commission approved an anti-discrimination resolution last year. “While it may not happen here, it’s happening in other ways,” Boschee said from his desk on the House floor.

