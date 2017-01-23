Home intruder shot, killed in northern N.D.
ROLLA, N.D. — A man is dead after authorities say he was shot after trying to break into a home near Rolla.
The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Six people, including children, were inside the home 2 miles outside of Rolla when they heard someone trying break in. The intruder was then shot and killed.
Authorities say the intruder had a weapon, but it's unknown who fired the deadly shot.
A sheriff's department representative said they don't believe the suspect was from the area and the investigation is ongoing.