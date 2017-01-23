Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Home intruder shot, killed in northern N.D.

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:06 a.m.

    ROLLA, N.D. — A man is dead after authorities say he was shot after trying to break into a home near Rolla.

    The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

      

    Six people, including children, were inside the home 2 miles outside of Rolla when they heard someone trying break in. The intruder was then shot and killed.

    Authorities say the intruder had a weapon, but it's unknown who fired the deadly shot.

    A sheriff's department representative said they don't believe the suspect was from the area and the investigation is ongoing.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateShooting
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness