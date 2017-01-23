Two killed in accident near Watford City

A Chevrolet with one male and one female occupant, it is unknown which was the driver, was southbound on McKenzie County Road 14. Justin Dhamers, 36, of Amidon, N.D., was driving a Peterbilt with a frac tank eastbound on North Dakota Highway 73. The Chevrolet driver disregarded a stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the Peterbilt’s frac tank.

The Chevrolet slid into the ditch and the Peterbilt veered onto the shoulder, tipped onto its passenger side and blocked the eastbound lane of Highway 73.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet were ejected and died on scene. Neither were wearing seat belts. Dhamers was wearing a seat belt, and was airlifted to Minot for treatment of injuries.