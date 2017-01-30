New spill reported near cleanup site

Even while a Canadian company specializing in cleaning cold water oil spills had been working to rectify a 4,200-barrel oil spill into Ash Coulee Creek, its workers were deployed to a second spill of 300 barrels of primarily toxic salt water impacting the Franks Creek drainage just 3 miles away.

Both creek drainages empty into the Little Missouri River, but none of the spilled material has traveled that far, says State Health Department spill investigator Bill Suess.

The Frank Creek spill of 280 barrels of saltwater and 20 barrels of oil was caused by a broken flow line. Suess said it was detected immediately and reported last Monday.

Bismarck Tribune