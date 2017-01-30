One person injured in Bismarck accident

Kayla Petteway, 20, Bismarck, was traveling eastbound in a 2010 Honda CR-V when she passed a semi. When she returned to the right lane, Petteway last control of the vehicle which entered the south ditch, struck deep snow and rolled numerous times.

Petteway was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Sanford Medical Center by the Metro Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.