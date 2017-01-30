The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the state through 9 p.m. State law restricts the travel of high-profile, long-long type vehicles when inclement weather causes the vehicle or an attached trailer to fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

A travel alert was issued due to blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous travel conditions. The alert is for Grand Forks, Drayton, Pembina, Cavalier and the surrounding areas, as well as the central and western parts of North Dakota.