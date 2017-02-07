No travel advisory for northeastern N.D.

The cities in the no travel advisory include Grand Forks, Grafton, Cavalier, Pembina and surrounding areas. Motorists should not be driving on roads in these areas as they are unsafe for travel, the transportation department said.

A travel alert remains in effect for portions of northern North Dakota due to blowing snow creating reduced visibility. The travel alert includes the cities of Williston, Crosby, Bowbells, Stanley, Minot, Bottineau, Mohall, Kenmare, Towner, Rugby, Rolla, Langdon, Cando, Adams, Cavalier, Grafton, Drayton and surrounding areas. Motorist are advised to watch for changing road conditions in these areas.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions in the travel alert areas and be advised of rapidly changing conditions from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2.