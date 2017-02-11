Two injured in rollover near Hazelton
The accident occurred at about 8:02 a.m., when a 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup was traveling south on N.D. Highway 83 near mile marker 43 about 1 mile north of Hazelton, N.D. The driver, a 15-year-old girl, encountered a frost covered road surface and lost control of the pickup and it rolled into the east ditch and came to rest on its wheels, the patrol said.
The driver and her passenger, a 31-year-old male, were both completely ejected from the pickup. Neither was wearing their seat belt, the patrol said.
The driver sustained minor injuries. The passenger sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said. Both were transported by Emmons County Ambulance Service to Sanford Emergency and Trauma Center, and St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.
Emmons County Sheriff's and Emmons County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.