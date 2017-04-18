Schwan new state president of ND AARP

Schwan was a worldwide director for Nokia, formerly NAVTEQ, a global mapping company headquartered in Fargo. Prior to retiring in 2013, Schwan worked in management and marketing in the private sector in Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Schwan is active in the community in volunteer leadership roles, including being past president of the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation and of the Southdale Seniors in West Fargo. She is a member of the West Fargo Area Community Program and is a legislative and community volunteer with AARP North Dakota.

The state president serves a two-year term and can be reappointed for two additional terms, according to AARP North Dakota.

AARP North Dakota has more than 86,000 members.