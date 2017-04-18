Department of Human Services group to meet in Jamestown Wednesday
The advisory group for the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ South Central Regional Human Service Center will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in room 126 at the center, 520 3rd St. NW in Jamestown.
Members will receive updates on center staffing, operations and clinical developments, including new evidence-based behavioral health practices the center plans to implement this summer. The new practices support individual recovery and reduce relapse and crises related to negative outcomes.
LeAnn Pollert, extended care and integrated dual disorder treatment services supervisor, will speak, as will Dan Cramer, the center’s director. Members present from the South Central Regional counties will have the opportunity to share announcements and discuss local needs.
A complete agenda is available at http://bit.ly/2pwxkUi.