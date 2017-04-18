Members will receive updates on center staffing, operations and clinical developments, including new evidence-based behavioral health practices the center plans to implement this summer. The new practices support individual recovery and reduce relapse and crises related to negative outcomes.

LeAnn Pollert, extended care and integrated dual disorder treatment services supervisor, will speak, as will Dan Cramer, the center’s director. Members present from the South Central Regional counties will have the opportunity to share announcements and discuss local needs.

A complete agenda is available at http://bit.ly/2pwxkUi.