The census was conducted Feb. 13-20, 2017. Reports on the number and type of services provided were submitted by 85 percent of local programs in North Dakota, 17 of 20 programs.

The information provided a snapshot of sexual assault services being provided in the state. It is likely that the actual number of individuals receiving sexual assault services during the census week exceeded the numbers reported, as numbers vary each week, CAWS said.

The results collected include data on the number of sexual violence victims who received services, individuals who attended prevention and education trainings, the use of hotlines and the utilization of medical care due to an assault, as well as feedback on memorable activities and challenges.

Kristina DeVaal, sexual assault program coordinator at CAWS North Dakota, said the most significant areas of need to improve services to victims and survivors of sexual assault include training for law enforcement and prosecutors around non-stranger sexual assault, funding for transportation to and from the emergency room, addressing the lack of sexual assault nurse examiners and providing safe shelter for victims who do not feel safe in their own homes.

“This project is beneficial for us as a state – surveying the direct service programs across North Dakota helps us to gauge where our strengths and challenges lie. The data collection allows us to tailor training and technical assistance for the specific needs of our unique communities,” DeVaal said.

The information collected will be used to identify gaps in services, barriers and future training needs regarding sexual assault in North Dakota. CAWS North Dakota and its member programs will be utilizing this information during April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month events and activities, as well as technical assistance to increase current services.

For more information about Sexual Violence Counts, go to www.cawsnorthdakota.org or contact DeVaal at kdevaal@cawsnorthdakota.org or at (701) 255-6240, ext. 113.