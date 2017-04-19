The Jamestown Fine Arts Association, the organization that created the Arts Center, received the Flint Firestarter Award for Tourism Development Project. The Arts Center received the award for the creation of the Hansen Arts Park and its work to help attract people to Jamestown’s downtown area.

“The addition of the Hansen Arts Park has spurred on new growth and development downtown while providing multiple ways for a visitor to engage,” the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Tourism Division said in a prepared statement

Kim Schmidt, public and media relations manager for the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Tourism Division, said there were three nominees in the Flint Firestarter Award category.

“This award recognizes a new tourism offering that has opened in a downtown district that has the potential to attract visitors and enhance the main street experience by offering improved amenities and sparking future development in the core of a community,” she said about the award.

