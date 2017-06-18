“A refund of the tax paid for fuel purchased to power farm, ranch and industrial equipment used off-road is available to qualified consumers,” Rauschenberger said. “State gasoline or gasohol taxes paid on purchases made during 2016 are eligible for the refund.”

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon, and industrial consumers may request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline/gasohol purchased. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline and ethanol, with the most common mixture of 90 percent gasoline and 10 percent ethanol.

“State taxes collected on motor fuels are intended to go towards highway maintenance,” Rauschenberger said. “However, the taxes paid by industrial consumers, farmers and ranchers is refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don't run on public highways.”

Fuel purchased for use by an emergency medical services operation also qualifies for a refund of the tax. Emergency medical services operations may request a refund of 23 cents per gallon for purchases of gasoline/gasohol or non-dyed diesel fuel and 8 cents per gallon of aviation fuel.

The Agricultural Products Utilization Commission receives one-half cent per gallon based on the refunds requested by industrial consumers.

For the 2016 calendar year, $282,531 in refunds were issued for more than 1.225 million gallons of motor fuel sold. Refunds not claimed stay in the Highway Distribution Fund.

For more information on the motor fuel tax refund, visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax/motorfuel/forms/refunds or call the Motor Fuels Taxes Section at (701) 328.3126.