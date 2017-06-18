Several people injured in crash near Hope, N.D.

Nicholas Pietron, 29, Larimore was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 north on N.D. Highway 32 at about 2:08 p.m., while a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 that was crossing Highway 32 from the west and heading east toward Hope on N.D. Highway 38 (CHECK HIGHWAY). The patrol said the Toyota struck the Ford on its passenger side in the northbound lane of Highway 32.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford was taken by Life Flight to Sanford Health in Fargo. Two other juvenile passengers, ages 15 and 10, in the Ford were injured and transported by Cooperstown Ambulance Service to Sanford Health. No one in the Ford was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Pietron and his three passengers, Lindsey Pietron, 30, and two juveniles, all of Larimore, were injured and transported by ambulance to Sanford Health, the patrol said. All were wearing seat belts, and air bags were deployed.

Charges are pending on the 17-year-old driver of the Ford, the patrol said.

The patrol is investigating the crash.

The Steele, Traill, Griggs and Barnes County sheriff’s offices and Finley and Hope fire departments also responded to the scene.