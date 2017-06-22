High school reunion leads to Wimbledon 125th celebration

Details: For more information, go to RRRR WIMBLEDON," target="_blank">bit.ly/wimbledon125events. RRRR WIMBLEDON, N.D.—It started as a talk among friends after an all-classes reunion of Wimbledon High School alumni in June 2015.

This weekend the Wimbledon community will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding. More specific, the community will celebrate when John Henry Gibson sold the land for a townsite, according to historical information on the WimbledonND.com website.

Jessie Albrecht, lead organizer of the Wimbledon 125th volunteer committee, said she, her husband, Brandon, and other alumni from Wimbledon High School were sitting around after an all-classes reunion in 2015 talking about wanting to have some sort of community get together in two years.

"We figured out it was going to be the 125th anniversary of the founding of Wimbledon," she said.

Albrecht said the event became more of a reality after the committee was able to secure having the band 32 Below play on Saturday, June 24—back in 2015.

"We were like 'Ok!' It was one of the factors (booking the band)," she said.

The band will play starting at 9 p.m. Saturday on 3rd Avenue North in front of CM's Place in Wimbledon. Albrecht said 3rd Avenue will be closed Saturday for events including the 5K and 1K runs, the parade and the vehicle show. There will be detour signs set up to keep traffic moving.

Albrecht, along with Jackie McFadgen, Joy Hanson, Annie Schlecht and Stacy Guscetti, have been working the last two years to organize the weekend-long event. Albrecht said they are hoping to have between 1,000 and 5,000 people Saturday in Wimbledon.

The population of Wimbledon was 215 in 2014, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"If I see 1,000 people out there on the street Saturday in Wimbledon, I'm going to do cartwheels," she said.

There are community supper events each night starting Thursday, June 22, with the steak night dinner held every other Thursday at the American Legion Hall in Wimbledon. Proceeds from the steak night dinners over the last two years were used to pay for the Wimbledon Veterans Memorial. The memorial was completed this week with the placing of a T-33 jet airplane on a pedestal display. The memorial will be formally dedicated at 2 p.m. Saturday, part of the 125th celebration festivities. Albrecht said there will be a guest speaker at the dedication.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday there will be a supper and fundraiser for the Wimbledon Community Grocery Store. The dinner is a farm-to-table event organized by Carol Peterson and Linda Grotberg, who oversee the running of the store. Peterson said the dinner is free with donations accepted to support the store.

Peterson said the dinner will be served on Center Street, which is the street just north of the store. There will be chicken breast, ham, creamed potatoes and peas, salads, homemade breads and rolls and ice cream.

At 5 p.m. Saturday there will be a community supper at the old school in Wimbledon. Albrecht said the supper is a fundraiser for the children going through confirmation at St. John's United Methodist Church. She said a local family donated a hog for the supper and another family donated the use of a smoker to smoke the hog for the meal.

"The kids will also be selling walking tacos on Saturday during the day," she said.

IF YOU GO

What: Wimbledon 125th celebration

When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 22-25

Where: Locations around Wimbledon

Details: For more information, go to http://bit.ly/wimbledon125events.