    Health department offers youth suicide prevention training

    By Sun Staff Today at 2:20 p.m.
    The North Dakota Department of Health is partnering with Sources of Strength this summer for youth suicide prevention and wellness training program.

    Sources of Strength is an evidence-based suicide, bullying and substance use prevention program, according to the Department of Health. The program gives students support, coping skills and relationships to make it through hard times.

    A free “master training” for school and youth program staff will be held July 31 through Aug. 3 in Bismarck.

    For more information, call Alison Traynor, director of North Dakota Suicide Prevention Program, at 701-328-4280.

