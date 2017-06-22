Health department offers youth suicide prevention training

Sources of Strength is an evidence-based suicide, bullying and substance use prevention program, according to the Department of Health. The program gives students support, coping skills and relationships to make it through hard times.

A free “master training” for school and youth program staff will be held July 31 through Aug. 3 in Bismarck.

For more information, call Alison Traynor, director of North Dakota Suicide Prevention Program, at 701-328-4280.