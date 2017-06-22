Health department offers youth suicide prevention training
The North Dakota Department of Health is partnering with Sources of Strength this summer for youth suicide prevention and wellness training program.
Sources of Strength is an evidence-based suicide, bullying and substance use prevention program, according to the Department of Health. The program gives students support, coping skills and relationships to make it through hard times.
A free “master training” for school and youth program staff will be held July 31 through Aug. 3 in Bismarck.
For more information, call Alison Traynor, director of North Dakota Suicide Prevention Program, at 701-328-4280.