The National Credit Union Administration placed the bank into conservatorship “because of unsafe and unsound practices at the credit union,” the agency said in an announcement on its website Friday.

The move removes the bank’s board and management, according to the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas.

“While continuing normal member services, NCUA will work to resolve issues affecting the credit union’s operations,” the federal agency stated.

The announcement said the takeover protects the Citizens Community’s financial stability and operations. It did not provide a timeframe for the conservatorship or describe steps to address problems with the credit union.

The NCUA did not provide details of what led to the takeover, but stated that members’ accounts with the bank will not be affected and services will continue without interruptions.

“Members can continue to conduct normal financial transactions, deposit and access funds, make loan payments and use shares,” according to the NCUA announcement.

Citizens Community Credit Union has 11,399 members and branches in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks and several other communities in northeast North Dakota. Its assets are $201 million, according to the NCUA.

Members with questions about Citizens Community’s operations can contact the bank’s headquarters in Devils Lake at (701) 662-8118, according to the NCUA.