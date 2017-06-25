One killed in accident near Underwood

About 2 1/2 miles south of Underwood the driver was distracted by something in the car, the patrol said. The vehicle crossed the rumble strip, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. All three occupants in the car were ejected.

One passenger died at the scene, the patrol said. The driver and the other passenger were transported to Sanford Hospital by ambulance. No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The patrol is investigating the crash.