Underwood accident victim identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Bismarck man killed in an accident near Underwood Saturday.
Michael Westphal, 20, died while a passenger in a 2006 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old boy from Mandan. Manhatten Spangler, 19, Bismarck was also a passenger in the vehicle.
The patrol said the driver of the car was distracted by something within the vehicle which then crossed the rumble strips. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the car, which rolled into a ditch.
All three of the car’s occupants were ejected. Westphal was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and Spangler were transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.
None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.