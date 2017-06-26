Underwood accident victim identified

The patrol said the driver of the car was distracted by something within the vehicle which then crossed the rumble strips. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the car, which rolled into a ditch.

All three of the car’s occupants were ejected. Westphal was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and Spangler were transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.