A similar meeting for individuals with disabilities, their family members and guardians was held on June 13.

“We are seeking comments from professionals and providers who work with people with disabilities to help identify unmet needs and possible gaps in Medicaid waiver services,” said Tina Bay, Developmental Disabilities Division director.

Meeting participants will learn about Medicaid waivers and the technical assistance the state is receiving, as well as the results of the recent stakeholder survey about waiver services. They will also be able to comment on waiver eligibility criteria and services, and related issues.

The technical assistance meeting will originate from the Prairie and Rose rooms in the department’s Prairie Hills Plaza location at 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite. 1A, in Bismarck. Participants should enter through door 2 that faces West Divide Avenue.

People from the Jamestown area can also participate in room 317 at the South Central Human Service Center, 520 3rd St. NW, in Jamestown.

Details about the meeting are available at http://bit.ly/2tgW4BN.

Waivers are agreements between the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and a state's Medicaid agency and serve specific groups of people. Waivers specify the number of participants to be served, eligibility criteria, available services, including any limits on services; and procedures for the evaluation and re-evaluation of level of care. They give eligible people options if their needs can be met in their homes, and if providing services in a home and community setting is cost neutral compared to institutional services.

The department requested technical assistance to review its waiver criteria and services to determine if certain individuals are failing waiver criteria or to determine if certain waiver participants need additional services. The review may lead to changes to existing waivers or a new waiver.

The department’s aging services, developmental disabilities, medical services and behavioral health divisions are involved in the review. Once it is completed, the department will consider its next steps to strengthen waiver services.

North Dakota currently has an autism waiver, technology dependent waiver, aged and disabled home and community-based services waiver, developmental disabilities waiver, children’s medically fragile waiver and children’s hospice waiver.

Individuals with questions or who need accommodations to participate can contact the Developmental Disabilities Division at (701) 328-8930, ND Relay TTY (800) 366-6888 or 711, or tbay@nd.gov.