JPD to participate in safe driving campaign

The campaign is being funded by a federal government grant administered through the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Composing, reading or sending any electronic message or using a communications device to access the internet while driving is punishable by a fine of $100 in North Dakota. The law applies to any driver of a vehicle in a traffic lane, even while stopped at a red light or in a construction zone.

“It’s up to all of us to follow the law and drive distraction-free,” said Lt. Justin Blinsky of the Jamestown Police Department. “While we cannot control others, we can control ourselves and choose to focus more on the road than on anything else in or around our vehicles.”

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and trained observers, who may or may not be in uniform, will observe texting while driving violations and make stops. Participating agencies include: Burleigh, Morton and Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Offices; along with Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, North Dakota State University, West Fargo, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks, University of North Dakota, Dickinson, Minot, Devils Lake and Watford City police departments.

There were 3,477 deaths and an estimated 391,000 people injured in motor vehicle accidents nationwide in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. These numbers are up 9 percent from 2014.

For more information visit dot.nd.gov or ndcodefortheroad.org.