New Town man dies in crash

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene of the crash, the patrol said. The patrol did not identify the dead man pending notification of family.

The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old woman from Seligman, Mo., was injured and transported by New Town Ambulance Service to Trinity Health in Minot.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt and air bags were deployed, the patrol said.

Three Affiliated Tribes Police vehicles, the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department and the rescue squad of New Town Fire Department also responded to the scene.