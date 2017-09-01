Gavin DeGraw cancels shows

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to DeGraw’s promoter Jade Presents. Due to the holiday weekend, refunds will be made starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

People who made credit or debit card purchases will receive automatic refunds. Cash tickets purchased in Fargo should be returned to the Tickets300 box office at 306 North University Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays or call (866) 300-8300. Cash purchases made in Bismarck should be returned to the Bismarck Event Center Ticket Office on the corner of Bowen Avenue and 5th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and non-event days or call (800) 514-3849.