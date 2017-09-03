Patrol identifies ATV crash victim
The North Dakota Highway Patrol identified Gavyn Dimmick, 11, Crosby, N.D., as the boy who died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle rollover crash in Burke County.
The patrol said Gavyn was driving the ATV in Short Creek Recreation area, 7 miles north of Columbus at 9:32 p.m. Friday, when he rode the vehicle in a sloped, grass-covered area. The ATV rolled and came to rest on top of Gavyn. He was found by his father. A member of the Portal Fire Department staying at a nearby campground performed CPR for 20 minutes, but was unable to resuscitate the boy.