Patrol identifies ATV crash victim

The patrol said Gavyn was driving the ATV in Short Creek Recreation area, 7 miles north of Columbus at 9:32 p.m. Friday, when he rode the vehicle in a sloped, grass-covered area. The ATV rolled and came to rest on top of Gavyn. He was found by his father. A member of the Portal Fire Department staying at a nearby campground performed CPR for 20 minutes, but was unable to resuscitate the boy.