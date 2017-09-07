On Friday, Aug. 25, Mattice presented a letter of resignation to the Foster County Commission during a special meeting.

Mattice said he and his family really like the city of LaMoure and he had enjoyed being LaMoure’s police chief.

“We (Mattice and his family) thought if we had an opportunity, we would move back to LaMoure,” he said.

Mattice said he had no problem with his current job as sheriff of Foster County.

“I enjoyed the job,” he said. “The county had go through some turmoil right before I got there, but that all changed.”

Mattice was hired in January 2015 after Michael Tufte, the former sheriff, resigned in December 2014. Mattice was elected to the office in November 2016.

Pat Copenhaver, Foster County Commission chairman, said Wednesday an advertisement has been posted for the sheriff’s position. The commission has not made any decisions about appointing an interim sheriff while the commission goes through the hiring process for a new sheriff.

Mattice will continue to serve as Foster County sheriff through Oct. 1. He said he starts as the city of LaMoure’s police chief on Oct. 15. One issue the Foster County Commission will look at is the pay for the sheriff’s position, according to Mattice.

“I was probably low on the pay scale (as compared to other county sheriffs),” he said. “They (the County Commission)are looking at that (the pay issue) and have formed a pay scale committee.”

Mattice will be replacing former LaMoure police chief James G. Watson. Watson was arrested on June 29 and resigned his position on July 10 at a LaMoure City Council meeting. Watson, 51, was charged in Starks, Billings, Hettinger and Golden Valley Counties with eight felony counts related to alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child. A preliminary hearing and possible arraignment on the eight charges are scheduled for Oct. 27.

Craig Good, LaMoure mayor, said there weren’t a lot of applications for the police chief position and Mattice was a good fit with the community the last time he held the position.

“He did a good job the last time (he was police chief),” Good said.

Good said the City Council did not look at having an agreement with the LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services for the city. He said there were some informal discussions and the council wanted the city to have its own police force, even if it’s just one person, to enforce city ordinances.