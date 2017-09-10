Man identified in truck-train crash

Robert Bowman, 74, of Hollandale, Minn., died at 1:49 p.m., when the 2015 Ford F350 pickup he was driving south on 198th Street Northwest failed to yield for an eastbound Burlington Northern train that struck the truck on the passenger side.

The pickup remained attached to the train that came to rest approximately 1 mile from the intersection of the crash, the patrol said. Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.